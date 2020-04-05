COVID-19 claims two Marion County men as patient tests positive at Villages hospital

Two Marion County residents have died as a result of the Coronavirus and a second patient has tested positive at UF Health The Villages Hospital.

The two who succumbed to the disease in Marion County were identified Sunday night as an 88-year-old man who tested positive on March 27 and a 58-year-old man who tested positive April 1. The 88-year-old had recently traveled to Germany and the 58-year-old had come in contact with another COVID-19 patient. Both lived in Ocala.

All told, the tri-county area is reporting 226 cases of COVID-19 – 49 of whom are Villages residents. Of those, 111 are men, 114 are women and one patient is listed as unknown.

Sumter County currently has 75 people suffering from the virus. The patients – 42 men and 32 women – range in age from 18 to 92. Three, including Villages resident Carol Lynch, have died and 25 residents still are hospitalized.

Lake County leads the tri-county area with 101 cases – seven of whom are non-residents. Forty-seven are men, 54 are women and they range in age from 17 to 86. Two residents have died as a result of the virus and 23 are hospitalized.

Marion County currently has 50 cases of COVID-19 with three of those patients being non-residents. Twenty-two are men, 28 are women and they range in age from 19 to 88. Six remain hospitalized.

No other information is available on the patient who tested positive at The Villages hospital. It’s also not known if that person is among the Villagers who are suffering from the virus, as that information isn’t released by the Florida Department of Health.

As of Sunday night, there were 12,350 cases of the Coronavirus in the Sunshine State – 11,961 of whom are residents. There have been 221 deaths and 1,555 patients remain hospitalized.