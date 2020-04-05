62.8 F
Sunday, April 5, 2020
Sunday, April 5, 2020
Larry D. Croom
COVID-19 claims two Marion County men as patient tests positive at Villages hospital

Two Marion County residents have died as a result of the Coronavirus and a second patient has tested positive at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Why are these businesses open?

A list appearing in the Daily Sun of “essential” businesses that remain open left a Village of Briar Meadow couple scratching their heads. Read their Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Save money on gates, Community Watch and Recreation News

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to save money on gates, Community Watch and the Recreation News.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters battle blaze that damages four condo units

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue battled a residential structure fire last week.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Mary Kathleen Greenough

Kathleen Greenough graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing (Mayo Clinic) as an RN in 1950 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at the College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN, in 1951.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
COVID-19 claims two Marion County men as patient tests positive at Villages hospital

Larry D. Croom

Two Marion County residents have died as a result of the Coronavirus and a second patient has tested positive at UF Health The Villages Hospital.

The two who succumbed to the disease in Marion County were identified Sunday night as an 88-year-old man who tested positive on March 27 and a 58-year-old man who tested positive April 1. The 88-year-old had recently traveled to Germany and the 58-year-old had come in contact with another COVID-19 patient. Both lived in Ocala.

All told, the tri-county area is reporting 226 cases of COVID-19 – 49 of whom are Villages residents. Of those, 111 are men, 114 are women and one patient is listed as unknown.

Sumter County currently has 75 people suffering from the virus. The patients – 42 men and 32 women – range in age from 18 to 92. Three, including Villages resident Carol Lynch, have died and 25 residents still are hospitalized.

Lake County leads the tri-county area with 101 cases – seven of whom are non-residents. Forty-seven are men, 54 are women and they range in age from 17 to 86. Two residents have died as a result of the virus and 23 are hospitalized.

Marion County currently has 50 cases of COVID-19 with three of those patients being non-residents. Twenty-two are men, 28 are women and they range in age from 19 to 88. Six remain hospitalized.

No other information is available on the patient who tested positive at The Villages hospital. It’s also not known if that person is among the Villagers who are suffering from the virus, as that information isn’t released by the Florida Department of Health.

As of Sunday night, there were 12,350 cases of the Coronavirus in the Sunshine State – 11,961 of whom are residents. There have been 221 deaths and 1,555 patients remain hospitalized.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Larry D. Croom

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Opinions

Opinions

Death rates during a pandemic can be misleading

A retired physician living in the Village of Fenney contends that calculating death rates during an actual ongoing pandemic is problematic and can be misleading .
Crime

Crime

Prosecutor drops child porn charges against 86-year-old Villager

Sixteen counts of possession of child pornography against an 86-year-old Villager have been dropped due to insufficient evidence.
Crime

Villages restauranteur facing battery charge ticketed after driving 80 mph

A member of a family of prominent restauranteurs in The Villages free on bond after an alleged attack on his girlfriend has been ticketed after caught speeding 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.
