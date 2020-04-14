Cody’s hosting drop-offs Saturday to benefit manager who lost home in fire

An effort is under way to help a Villages restaurant manager who lost her home in an Easter Sunday fire.

On Saturday, April 18, those who want to donate items can help Mary Recchia, general manager of the Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Brownwood. The single mother of six, who is out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, lost everything in the Sunday blaze that destroyed the single-wide mobile home where the family lived in Wildwood.

Those wanting to help out can drop off items from noon to 3 p.m. at any of the three Cody’s locations in The Villages. Those eateries are located in Brownwood at 3731 Meggison Rd.; in Lake Sumter Landing at 1041 Lake Shore Dr.; and 8761 SE Hwy. 42 in the Mulberry Grove area of the community.

Owner/operator Allen Musikantow said Recchia, a longtime Cody’s employee, needs items like backpacks, lunch boxes and school supplies for her children. Musikantow also promised that social distancing will be practiced at the drop-off locations.

Brian Mann, a bartender who works with Recchia at the Brownwood eatery, set up a GoFundMe account to help her and her children. The page, which can be accessed by clicking HERE, had reached $18,445 of a $20,000 goal by late Tuesday afternoon.

Mann also posted a plea on his Facebook page for beds or cots, a window air conditioning unit and clothing items for the entire Recchia family. The items and sizes needed are: