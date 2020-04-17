Purple Heart recipient seeks forgiveness of fine over non-compliant driveway

A Villager who was the recipient of the Purple Heart lost his bid for relief from a $250 fine over his out-of-compliance driveway that has been at the center of a long-running battle.

Kevin and Jean McCabe of the Hallandale Villas made their plea Friday before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors.

The $250 fine was levied in February after Community Standards found that the McCabes had failed to fully remove a driveway extension. The McCabes and several of their neighbors in the Hallandale Villas were turned in for unauthorized driveway extensions at their homes. The residents in the patio villa community were victims of an anonymous complaint.

The McCabes fought to keep their driveway extension, but their case was dismissed by the Florida Commission on Human Relations, which investigated the complaint on behalf of the FHA.

The couple failed to meet a Feb. 21 deadline to come into compliance, resulting in $250 in fines. At times the communication with Community Standards’ personnel was contentious with McCabe hanging up the phone, calling the staffers “ridiculous,” and “mumbling profanities,” according to documentation from the District Office.

A deed compliance officer visited the property on Feb. 26 and took photos which verified the property was in compliance.

CDD 8 supervisors on Friday voted 5-0 to proceed with the $250 fine. The McCabes reportedly wrote a check to settle the matter.

McCabe served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967 and was seriously injured when he stepped on a land mine. He had argued he needs the driveway extension because of his physical limitations.