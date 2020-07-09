Third Publix employee in The Villages tests positive for COVID-19 virus

A third Publix employee in The Villages has tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest employee to be diagnosed with the potentially deadly virus in the mega-retirement community works at the store in the Grand Traverse Plaza near Brownwood. No specific information about that employee was provided by the grocery store’s corporate office.

The other two employees who tested positive work at the store in the Southern Trace Shopping Plaza on Wedgewood Lane and the store in La Plaza Grande on Bichara Boulevard. That second employee’s positive result came more than 14 days ago, according to Maria Brous, director of communications.

Brous said Publix employees have worked extremely hard to take care of customers and each other through such a difficult time. She added that the grocer remains focused on intensive, ongoing protective measures in its more than 1,200 stores in seven states. She said those measures include: