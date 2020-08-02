DUI suspect asleep at wheel arrested with booze-filled Yeti cup

A drunk driving suspect was arrested with a booze-filled Yeti cup in his truck after he was spotted sleeping behind the wheel.

Kenneth Michael Tews, 31, of Oxford, had been at the wheel of a silver Chevrolet pickup truck at 4:42 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call was received that the truck was parked with its driver’s door ajar at County Road 245E and County Road 246, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy arrived at the scene, he found the vehicle was turned off and so were the headlights.

The deputy roused Tews, who had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. He also seem disoriented and. confused.

A Yeti brand cup was found in the truck’s cup holder and contained a brown liquid that smell of alcohol. He also had a small bottle of 99 Bananas flavored vodka in his pocket.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.