Friday, October 23, 2020
Habitual traffic offender behind bars after caught driving vehicle with no tag light

Larry D. Croom

Michael Dale Lindblade

An O’Brien man was jailed early Thursday morning after he was stopped for driving a vehicle with no tag light.

A Wildwood police officer stopped 32-year-old Michael Dale Lindblade at the intersection of State Road 44 and Signature Drive after verifying that the tag light on his blue 2204 Ford F-250 wasn’t functioning properly. Lindblade gave the officer his driver’s license but said the vehicle belonged to his boss and he didn’t know where the registration or proof of insurance was located, a report states.

Lindblade also “uttered” that he knew his license wasn’t valid and he was attempting to get a hardship license. A computer check confirmed that Lindblade’s license was currently suspended. It also showed that his license had been suspended on Dec. 4, 2018 for an expired license tag and revoked for 60 months and suspended on Feb. 20, 2019 for being a habitual traffic violator.

Lindblade was placed under arrest and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center, where he was charged with driving while license suspended (habitual offender) and a probation violation for a previous grand theft charge. He was being held on $2,000 bond on the new charge and no bond on the probation violation.

