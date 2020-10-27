Tuesday, October 27, 2020
82.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Summerfield man charged with punching teen and resisting arrest

Jim Cheesman

Shawn Daniel Bayer

A 42-year-old Summerfield man accused of punching a juvenile said he resisted arrest because his PTSD kicked in and was belligerent in the patrol car because he was claustrophobic.

The victim’s mother told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that she and Shawn Bayer were in an argument on Thursday when her juvenile son came to see what was going on. She said Bayer started threatening to become physical with the victim. The victim’s mother said the victim got between her and Bayer in an attempt to diffuse the situation and Bayer struck him in the left cheek with a closed fist, according to the sheriff’s office report.

The victim told the deputy he heard his mother arguing with Bayer and came into the living room to see what was going on. He said he got between his mother and Bayer when Bayer struck him in the face with a closed fist. The deputy observed the victim’s left cheek was red and slightly swollen, the report said.

Bayer’s girlfriend said she didn’t observe the incident because she was in their bedroom, but she heard him arguing with the victim’s mother. She said she heard Bayer threaten the victim but did not see or hear any physical contact between them, according to the report.

After being read his Miranda warning, Bayer told the deputy he was in a verbal argument with the victim’s mother. He said the victim was playing video games and was never involved in the incident. Asked if he made any physical contact or threats to do harm to the victim, Bayer said he would never do that, the report said.

The deputy told Bayer he was going to jail and as he tried to place him in handcuffs, Bayer started to actively resist by trying to pull his arms away and push off. Two deputies took Bayer to the ground, where he continued to resist. Once in the patrol vehicle, he banged his head and screamed at the deputies. While on the way to the Marion County Jail, Bayer broke the third brake light of the patrol vehicle, causing $50 in damage, according to the report.

In an interview with another deputy at the jail, Bayer said he was only in a verbal argument with the victim’s mother and he never had any verbal or physical contact with the victim. He said he resisted arrest because his PTSD kicked in and he was belligerent in the vehicle because he was claustrophobic, the report said.

Bayer was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief with damage of less than $200 dollars. He’s being held on $6,000 bond and will appear in Marion County Court on Nov. 24.

Related Articles

News

Opponents of apartments in The Villages try to stop crucial vote

Opponents of apartments in The Villages lined up Tuesday evening to try to stop a crucial vote by the Sumter County Commission on a change in the promised way of life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Health

2 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as cases increase in tri-county area

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as cases in the tri-county area showed a slight increase Tuesday.
Read more
News

Couple offers humorous Halloween displays at their home in The Villages

A couple is offering humorous Halloween displays at their home in The Villages. You might want to check it out. Share your Halloween scenes with us at [email protected]
Read more
News

Wildwood to bring back activities previously sidelined by COVID-19

Some Wildwood recreation activities canceled or postponed three months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic will resume as early as next month.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested in theft of Ninja Foodi ovens from Target in The Villages

A man was arrested in the theft of two Ninja Foodi ovens from Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

‘Sweating’ driver nabbed with marijuana and more than $13,000 in cash

A driver who was “sweating profusely” was nabbed with marijuana and more than $13,000 in cash after he was caught speeding on the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County.
Read more
News

Veterans support group gearing up for inaugural virtual golf tournament

The Joint Veterans Support Committee and The Villages Golf Cars is teaming up to host an inaugural virtual golf tournament.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

2 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as cases increase in tri-county area

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as cases in the tri-county area showed a slight increase Tuesday.
Read more
News

Couple offers humorous Halloween displays at their home in The Villages

A couple is offering humorous Halloween displays at their home in The Villages. You might want to check it out. Share your Halloween scenes with us at [email protected]
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Summer Tanager In Bird Bath

This summer tanager was taking a bath in a backyard in The Villages. Thanks to Karen Montgomery for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Rainbow Over Galesburg Court In The Village Of Glenbrook

Check out this rainbow over Galesburg Court in the Village of Glenbrook. Thanks to Cynthia Work for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Gorgeous View Of Sunset Park In The Villages

Check out this gorgeous view of Sunset Park in The Villages. Thanks to Marissa Maulsby for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Medicare Advantage Plan not such an advantage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunbury of Glenbrook resident offers some insight into the Medicare Advantage Plan pitched by NFL legend Joe Namath.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man arrested in theft of Ninja Foodi ovens from Target in The Villages

A man was arrested in the theft of two Ninja Foodi ovens from Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Democrats continue to put politics over people

Congressman Daniel Webster argues that Democrats are putting politics over people.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Opponents of apartments in The Villages try to stop crucial vote

Opponents of apartments in The Villages lined up Tuesday evening to try to stop a crucial vote by the Sumter County Commission on a change in the promised way of life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Health

2 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as cases increase in tri-county area

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as cases in the tri-county area showed a slight increase Tuesday.
Read more
News

Couple offers humorous Halloween displays at their home in The Villages

A couple is offering humorous Halloween displays at their home in The Villages. You might want to check it out. Share your Halloween scenes with us at [email protected]
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Medicare Advantage Plan not such an advantage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunbury of Glenbrook resident offers some insight into the Medicare Advantage Plan pitched by NFL legend Joe Namath.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Don’t blame President Trump

A Village of Hacienda resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Americans need to be accountable and we cannot blame President Trump for everything.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Do you need to know who the troll is?

A Village of Tall Trees resident cannot understand why people are demanding to know the identity of the trolls. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man arrested in theft of Ninja Foodi ovens from Target in The Villages

A man was arrested in the theft of two Ninja Foodi ovens from Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

‘Sweating’ driver nabbed with marijuana and more than $13,000 in cash

A driver who was “sweating profusely” was nabbed with marijuana and more than $13,000 in cash after he was caught speeding on the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County.
Read more
Crime

Confused Summerfield man jailed after found passed out in vehicle at intersection

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after he was found by firefighters passed out in his vehicle.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,695FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
thunderstorm
82.7 ° F
84 °
80.6 °
78 %
2.2mph
90 %
Wed
89 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment