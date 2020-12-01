The Chatham Recreation Center outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Saturday, Dec. 12. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Chatham Recreation Center at 753-4570.
Chatham Recreation Center outdoor facilities and pool to be closed
The Chatham Recreation Center outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Saturday, Dec. 12. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
Related Articles
News
Former Lady Lake police chief a candidate for town manager position
A former Lady Lake police chief is a candidate for the town manager position.
Crime
Man armed with BB gun arrested after alleged attack on woman
A man armed with a BB gun was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at their home in Wildwood.
Crime
‘Nervous’ driver with North Carolina license nabbed with drugs in Wildwood
A “nervous” driver with a North Carolina driver’s license was nabbed with drugs in Wildwood.
Crime
Wildwood man arrested day after fleeing from deputy during traffic stop
A Wildwood man was arrested a day after fleeing from law enforcement during a traffic stop.
News
Mulberry Grove Recreation Center and sports pool to be shut Dec. 19
The Mulberry Grove Recreation Center indoor, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for maintenance later this month. We've got the date.
News
Entertainment canceled at town squares due to cold weather
Entertainment has been canceled tonight (Tuesday, Dec. 1) at all three town squares in The Villages due to cold weather.
Crime
Marsh Bend woman arrested after drinking at town square then getting lost
A Village of Marsh Bend woman was arrested after drinking at Lake Sumter Landing and getting lost on the way home.
More Headlines
Crime
Man armed with BB gun arrested after alleged attack on woman
A man armed with a BB gun was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at their home in Wildwood.
Crime
‘Nervous’ driver with North Carolina license nabbed with drugs in Wildwood
A “nervous” driver with a North Carolina driver’s license was nabbed with drugs in Wildwood.
Photos
Photos
Green Heron Catches Breakfast Along Fenney Nature Trail
This green heron was catching breakfast along the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos
Rainbow Over Village Of Linden
Check out this rainbow over the Village of Linden. Thanks to Steven Sirabella for sharing!
Photos
Alligator Getting Sun Along The Fenney Nature Trail
This alligator was getting some early morning sun along the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
There will be a day of reckoning for Hillary
A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who described Hillary Clinton as a “class act.”
Business
Business
Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport
Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Crime
Crime
Man armed with BB gun arrested after alleged attack on woman
A man armed with a BB gun was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at their home in Wildwood.
Opinions
Opinions
Update on relief payments for those impacted by COVID-19
Congressman Daniel Webster provides an update on relief payments for those impacted by COVID-19.
Top Stories
News
Former Lady Lake police chief a candidate for town manager position
A former Lady Lake police chief is a candidate for the town manager position.
Crime
Man armed with BB gun arrested after alleged attack on woman
A man armed with a BB gun was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at their home in Wildwood.
Crime
‘Nervous’ driver with North Carolina license nabbed with drugs in Wildwood
A “nervous” driver with a North Carolina driver’s license was nabbed with drugs in Wildwood.
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
There will be a day of reckoning for Hillary
A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who described Hillary Clinton as a “class act.”
Letters to the Editor
Anonymous complaints aren’t fair
A Village of Santo Domingo resident argues anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance are not fair. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor
Mailbox stickers make a statement
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident contends that mailbox stickers make a bigger statement.
Crime
Crime
Man armed with BB gun arrested after alleged attack on woman
A man armed with a BB gun was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at their home in Wildwood.
Crime
‘Nervous’ driver with North Carolina license nabbed with drugs in Wildwood
A “nervous” driver with a North Carolina driver’s license was nabbed with drugs in Wildwood.
Crime
Wildwood man arrested day after fleeing from deputy during traffic stop
A Wildwood man was arrested a day after fleeing from law enforcement during a traffic stop.