38-year-old Summerfield woman with suspended license jailed after caught speeding

A Summerfield woman with a suspended license was arrested Monday night after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her driving at almost twice the posted speed limit.

The deputy stopped 38-year-old Summer Lynne Weibel on S.E. 140th Avenue after radar showed that her tan 2006 Lincoln sedan was traveling at 67 mph in a 35-mph zone. Weibel told the deputy she didn’t have a driver’s license but did produce an identification card, the report says.

When asked what had happened to her license, Weibel said it had been suspended . A computer check showed that her license had been suspended multiple times this year, with the most recent being Aug. 24 for failure to pay a court obligation, the report says.

Weibel, who lives at 6395 S.E. 140th St. in Summerfield, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with driving while license suspended. She was released early Tuesday morning on $500 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.