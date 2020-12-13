Patrick Jay McFadden, 62, The Villages, FL and Millens Bay, NY, passed away December 8th at UF Health at Leesburg Regional Medical Center from complications after cardiac bypass surgery.

Pat was born July 20, 1958 at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY to the late Merton and Olive Presley McFadden. He lived in LaFargeville and attended LaFargeville Central School, graduating in 1976. Pat worked for Robinson Farms, LaFargeville and remained close to the Robinson family throughout his life. In 2013, after 28 years of Service, Pat (Paddy Mac) retired from Cape Vincent Correctional Facility.

His first marriage to Maribeth Sourwine blessed him with two beautiful daughters, Sarah and Laura of whom he was very proud.

On June 7, 2003 in Felts Mills, NY he married Patricia Lynn Wilson, who he called the love of his life. Pat and Patti moved to The Villages in 2014 to enjoy their retirement under the sun and on the golf course.

Pat is survived by his wife Patti, his two daughters: Sarah McFadden of Alexandria Bay, NY and Laura (Christopher) Beckstead of Berry, KY; two stepsons: Jeffery Kern of Alexandria Bay, NY and Christopher (Jill) Kern of Buffalo, NY; his granddaughter, Morgan Beckstead of Berry, KY; twin granddaughters Alex and Ashley of Buffalo, NY; Grandson Christopher of Buffalo, NY; twin grandsons Oliver and Ryot of Alexandria Bay, NY; his siblings and their families: Pat’s twin brother Michael (Susan) McFadden of Wells, ME; Frederick (Jaime) McFadden of Bristol, TN; Linda (Joe) Tidd of Alexandria Bay, NY and The Villages, FL; Rosemary (Secil) Thurston Brown of New Haven, NY; and extended family and many friends.

Pat (Paddy Mac) will be remembered as a quiet man with a lot to say. As he said, being Irish, he couldn’t make a long story short. He was always ready with a good story and wise advice. Pat was a hard worker, a jack of all trades that was always willing to lend a helping hand. He would want his legacy to be people who take care of each other the way he would.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fundraiser by Ashley Kern : In Memorial of Patrick McFadden (gofundme.com) or the American Heart Association. Celebrations of Life will be held at a later date.