Pair arrested after vehicle pulled over at Circle K at Trailwinds Village

Meta Minton

Christopher Allen Yarber

Two people were arrested after a vehicle in which they had been traveling was pulled over at Circle K at Trailwinds Village.

Christopher Allen Yarber, 34, who lives in the Wildwood Commons Apartments, was driving a gray 1997 Chevrolet passenger car at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday when it was pulled over for having an invalid tag, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He was asked if there were any illegal substances in the car and admitted there was a small white cylindrical tube which contained five Alprazolam tablets and one Xanax pill. He said he did not have a prescription for the drugs and said he got them from “another resident in his apartment complex.”

He was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Tammy Lee Lowry

A 35-year-old female passenger initially claimed she lived in Georgia and provided officers with a false name. She later admitted her real name was Tammy Lee Lowry and admitted she had given officers a fake name because she feared she was wanted on a warrant out of Jacksonville and would end up going to jail. Lowry, who also lives in the Wildwood Commons Apartments, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of providing a false name to a law enforcement officer.

Yarber and Lowry were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond and he was released after posting $2,000 bond.

