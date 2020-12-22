Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Terry Dawson

Staff Report

A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, Terry Dawson, 71, of Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his Florida home December 9, 2020 with family present. He had bravely confronted and fought cancer. He was born December 2, 1949 in Massillon, Ohio, and resided in The Villages, Florida for the past four years.

Terry is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served his country proudly. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as his friends and family will attest.  Terry worked as a supervisor for the Norfolk Southern Railroad for 40 years.

Terry will be remembered for his sense of humor.  He enjoyed the brief time that he and Debbie spent in The Villages, forging great friendships in the process. He enjoyed joking around, people watching, and everything TV Land.  He also enjoyed watching Nascar and American Pickers.

Mr. Dawson is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Debbie, and four sons: Brian, Todd, Chad, and Cory Dawson.  He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Lexi Lynn, Jay, Georgy, and Dylan.  Terry is also survived by four siblings: Shirley Harris, Donna Waller, Robert Dawson and Charles Dawson.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to Debbie Dawson, 1957 Dipper Loop Circle, The Villages, FL 32162.  In lieu of flowers, the family has setup a Memorial website for Terry where friends and family can share memories and contribute to the Villages Honor Flights in memory of Terry.

