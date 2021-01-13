William J. Gross, 90, of The Villages, FL passed away January 11, 2021 at UF Health The Villages Hospital. He was the husband of Annette Gross.

Bill was born in Newark, NJ, son of the late John and Mary Gross. He retired from Tempo Instruments in Hauppauge, NY after 29 years. Bill took up Golf when he retired and scored his first hole-in-one 3 days after turning 90. Bill enjoyed maintaining a daily journal and used his journal to win many family discussions. He also enjoyed Bowling, Bocce, Rummy Cube and playing cards. He was a Webelos leader and long time Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop #347 of Hauppauge, NY.

Bill is survived by his sons William Gross (Gail), Robert Gross (Viola), Kevin Ries (Theresa), Warren Gross (Nancy), Andrew Gross, Keith Ries (Valerie), Ronald Gross (Cheryl); his daughter Debra Ries Gentile; 21 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers John Gross and Hubert Gross; and son Alan Gross.

A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be planned for a future date. Memorial contributions can be made to Cooley’s Anemia Foundation (www.thalassemia.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.