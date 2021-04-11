Villager will lose driver’s license as result of golf cart DUI arrest

A Villager has been sentenced in connection with a golf cart drunk driving arrest last year in the Village of Linden.

Richard Durant, 63, who lives in the Cliff Villas in the Villages of Southern Oaks, will lose his driver’s license for six months and had been placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest last month to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. He was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Durant had been driving an orange Yamaha golf cart shortly after 9 p.m. May 11 when he failed to yield for a police car at the Village of Linden gate, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Durant’s eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred and he was repeating himself, according to the arrest report. Durant told the police officer he had “two beers.”

Durant, who purchased his home at 1730 Arnold Road in March 2020 for $208,200, struggled through field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .173 and .161 blood alcohol content