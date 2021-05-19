80.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Large Bobcat At Heron Executive Golf Course

By Staff Report

This large bobcat was sharpening his claws on the bridge at Heron Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Patricia Masters for sharing!

