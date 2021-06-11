Another official in The Villages raises concern about water main breaks

Another official in The Villages has raised a concern about the number of water main breaks occurring in The Villages.

“It just seems like there are an awful lot of them,” Supervisor Don Deakin said Friday at the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors meeting.

He pointed to a water leak last week that broke through the asphalt on Legacy Lane in the Marion County section of The Villages.

“It was a feeder off a 16-inch pipe,” Deakin said.

He added that it is disturbing as CDD 4 is one of the “newer” sections of The Villages north of County Road 466.

However, Deakin received some pushback from the top official from District Property Management.

“The infrastructure is not new. We are not seeing an inordinate number of failures,” said Bruce Brown, who earlier this year stepped up to the top job at District Property Management after the departure of Blair Bean.

Earlier this month in the Village of Hemingway, a water main break prompted a precautionary boil water notice that impacted 200 homes as well as the Kenya Starter Shack and the Havana Golf Cart Storage Building.

Last month, a water main break in the Village of Mira Mesa created a sinkhole that swallowed a vehicle.

In April, a water main break at Colony Plaza forced the closure of several businesses. That same month, a lightning strike took out two water mains in the Village of Tamarind Grove.

Community Development District 1 Supervisor William Jenness previously has suggested that aging pipes in The Villages need to be replaced with pipes made from modern materials.