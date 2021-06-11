89.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 11, 2021
type here...

Another official in The Villages raises concern about water main breaks

By Meta Minton

Another official in The Villages has raised a concern about the number of water main breaks occurring in The Villages.

“It just seems like there are an awful lot of them,” Supervisor Don Deakin said Friday at the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors meeting.

He pointed to a water leak last week that broke through the asphalt on Legacy Lane in the Marion County section of The Villages.

“It was a feeder off a 16-inch pipe,” Deakin said.

He added that it is disturbing as CDD 4 is one of the “newer” sections of The Villages north of County Road 466.

However, Deakin received some pushback from the top official from District Property Management.

“The infrastructure is not new. We are not seeing an inordinate number of failures,” said Bruce Brown, who earlier this year stepped up to the top job at District Property Management after the departure of Blair Bean.

Earlier this month in the Village of Hemingway, a water main break prompted a precautionary boil water notice that impacted 200 homes as well as the Kenya Starter Shack and the Havana Golf Cart Storage Building.

Last month, a water main break in the Village of Mira Mesa created a sinkhole that swallowed a vehicle.

In April, a water main break at Colony Plaza forced the closure of several businesses. That same month, a lightning strike took out two water mains in the Village of Tamarind Grove.

Community Development District 1 Supervisor William Jenness previously has suggested that aging pipes in The Villages need to be replaced with pipes made from modern materials.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Don’t let children drive golf carts

A Village of Largo resident describes a near miss with a golf cart driven by a child. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Shorted by Walmart on the sales tax holiday

A Village of Springdale resident claims that a local Walmart charged sales tax during the sales tax holiday on items purchased in the self-checkout lane.

Keep the white crosses in your yard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident urges her fellow Villagers to keep their white crosses in their yards.

A message to Progressives who want police defunded

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident wonders who the Progressives will call for help if the police are defunded.

Golf carts don’t belong on roadways

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that golf carts don’t belong on roadways.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos