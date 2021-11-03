Budget to be adjusted by $600,000 due to sinkhole repairs in The Villages

The Sumter Landing Community Development District will need to adjust its budget by $600,000 due to sinkhole repairs.

The costliest of the repairs has been at the pond drained this summer by three enormous sinkholes at the Moyer Recreation Center. The total cost of repairs there now stands at $295,000.

Another expensive repair has taken place near the Pimlico Recreation Center. That project has cost about $250,000.

District officials have previously indicated these types of losses cannot be reasonably covered by insurance.

To pay for the repairs the SLCDD Board of Supervisors will be asked Monday to consider taking $600,000 from working capital. The SLCDD board will formally consider the budget adjustment at its meeting set for 1:30 p.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.