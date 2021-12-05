77.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 5, 2021
Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center and pool to be closed Sunday

By Staff Report

The Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and adult pool will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 12.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center at (352) 753-4412

