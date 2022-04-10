73.6 F
Sunday, April 10, 2022
We need something like the Fenney walking paths up here

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I, Robert Donovan with spouse Beatriz Donovan have lived in The Villages in Bridgeport at Miona Shore for 14 years. We traveled  to the Fenny area to walk the wonderful trails in that area several times and we both think that the plan for the Lake Miona walking trail would be a wonderful addition to the amenities and would provide additional joy and benefits to many residents from all over The Villages.
The Villages is an absolutely wonderful place to live and the residents appreciate and deserve the finest amenities that are provided. We hope you will have a positive outlook and vote to approve this marvelous addition to our community.

Robert Donovan
Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores

 

