79.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 29, 2022
type here...

Beloved entertainers in The Villages coming together in benefit for Ukraine

By Tony Violanti
Alex Santoriello will sing in a benefit for th people of Ukraine
Alex Santoriello

Judy Garland singing “Over the Rainbow” in a Kansas barnyard.

Gene Kelly dancing through puddles in “Singing In the Rain.”

Meryl Streep belting out ABBA in “Mamma Mia.”

Put them all together and you have the power of music in the movies.

“These are the songs you remember from the movies, Alex Santoriello said. “They live on in your heart.”

Donna Moore
Donna Moore

Santoriello along with Donna Moore will bring them to life with a “Sing the Movies” performance, May 11 at 7 p.m. in Savannah Center.
That performance, along another Santoriello production — “A Musical Salute to Rodgers & Hammerstein” on May 10 at 7 p.m. in Savannah Center — will be used for a good cause.
“We want to help the people of the Ukraine,” Santoriello said. He added that $5,500 has already been donated for Ukraine and more is on the way.
The movie song list stretches back to the last century and includes standards, as well as pop favorites.
The list includes: “Somewhere My Love,” “Endless Love,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “Flashdance,”
“Footloose,” “Live and Let Die,” “A Time for Us,” “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head,” “The Way We Were,” “New York New York” and “Cabaret.”

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Renters can ruin a retirement community

A Villager who previously lived in a resort community in South Florida contends that renters can bring a lot of problems to town. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor have my hair on fire!

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains that two recent politically misguided letters left him with his hair on fire.

We’re told we have no choice in war in Ukraine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager who serves with World Beyond War-Central Florida offers some possible insight into the factors fueling the war in Ukraine.

DeSantis won’t be held accountable for Disney debacle

A reader fears that Gov. DeSantis won’t be held to account in the debacle with Disney. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Definitely support our governor

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident voices her continued support for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos