Beloved entertainers in The Villages coming together in benefit for Ukraine

Judy Garland singing “Over the Rainbow” in a Kansas barnyard.

Gene Kelly dancing through puddles in “Singing In the Rain.”

Meryl Streep belting out ABBA in “Mamma Mia.”

Put them all together and you have the power of music in the movies.

“These are the songs you remember from the movies, Alex Santoriello said. “They live on in your heart.”

Santoriello along with Donna Moore will bring them to life with a “Sing the Movies” performance, May 11 at 7 p.m. in Savannah Center.

That performance, along another Santoriello production — “A Musical Salute to Rodgers & Hammerstein” on May 10 at 7 p.m. in Savannah Center — will be used for a good cause.

“We want to help the people of the Ukraine,” Santoriello said. He added that $5,500 has already been donated for Ukraine and more is on the way.

The movie song list stretches back to the last century and includes standards, as well as pop favorites.

The list includes: “Somewhere My Love,” “Endless Love,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “Flashdance,”

“Footloose,” “Live and Let Die,” “A Time for Us,” “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head,” “The Way We Were,” “New York New York” and “Cabaret.”