Community Development District 4 Q&A session set for Monday evening

A question-and-answer session will offered from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, May 9 at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center in Community Development District 4.

This month’s question-and-answer meeting will be hosted by Cliff Wiener, CDD 4 Board of Supervisors representative and vice chair. Wiener joined the Board of Supervisors in 2018 after having served on the Architectural Review Committee. He also serves on The Villages Multi- Modal Path Discussion Group, representing District 4.

For nearly five years, CDD 4 has been providing these informal, evening-time meetings for its residents to discuss whatever is on their minds regarding the day-to-day operations of The Villages. Join Supervisor Wiener and other residents to get questions answered, share concerns, offer suggestions, and/or address rumors.

For more information: Call District 4 Supervisor Don Deakin at (352- 750-5395; or send an Email to: [email protected] or [email protected]