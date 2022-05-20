84.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 20, 2022
type here...

Motorcyclist killed after colliding with separated tire on I-75 in Sumter County

By Meta Minton

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was updated at 9:37 a.m. Friday after a corrected report was issued by the Florida Highway Patrol.

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a separated tire on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

A 55-year-old Acworth, Ga. man had been riding the motorcycle at 11:50 a.m. Thursday southbound on I-75 near Mile Marker 321 at Lake Panasoffkee when, without warning, a tire separated from a trailer towed by a pickup driven by a 52-year-old Winter Park man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle overturned after colliding with the tire. He was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. He had been wearing a helmet, the report noted.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis

A Village of Belvedere resident weighs in the on the special legislative session called to address Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis fraudulently takes credit for American Rescue Plan

A Democratic official contends Gov. Ron DeSantis is fraudulently trying to take credit for the good being done in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

How many people have to die before action is taken?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager asks how many people have to die before action is taken on North Morse Boulevard?

DeSantis’ Victims of Communism Day

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident finds it ironic that Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a Victims of Communism Day. Read her Letter to the Editor.

A big thank you for Bonifay Country Club

The Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1036 offers thanks to the operator of Bonifay Country Club in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos