Motorcyclist killed after colliding with separated tire on I-75 in Sumter County

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was updated at 9:37 a.m. Friday after a corrected report was issued by the Florida Highway Patrol.

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a separated tire on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

A 55-year-old Acworth, Ga. man had been riding the motorcycle at 11:50 a.m. Thursday southbound on I-75 near Mile Marker 321 at Lake Panasoffkee when, without warning, a tire separated from a trailer towed by a pickup driven by a 52-year-old Winter Park man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle overturned after colliding with the tire. He was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. He had been wearing a helmet, the report noted.