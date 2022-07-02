William E. Craft

William E. “Bill” Craft passed away on June 22, 2022 at the age of 90.

He was born on October 9, 1931 to the late L. M. and Agnes K. Craft of McKinney, TX. Bill graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and went to Southern Methodist University. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.

Those left to celebrate his life are his wife Pat Craft of The Villages, FL; daughters Janet Garner, Teresa Hubbard; granddaughters Brandy Clark, Leslie White, and Raquel O’Conner; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren. Bill is preceded in death by brothers Jack and Paul who served in the service; daughter Debbie O’Conner; and son Michael Hubbard.

Bill will be laid to rest at Restland Memorial Park, Dallas, TX at a future date.