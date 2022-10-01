Arlene Miller, 78, of Fruitland Park FL, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022.

Arlene was born in Philadelphia, PA to her beloved parents; Nathan and Bella (Schuman) Miller.

In her early childhood, Arlene and her family moved to Miami, FL where she had spent most of her life until moving into The Villages about six years ago. Arlene was of the Jewish faith and a devout member to Beth Or Temple in Miami, as well as Temple Shalom of Central Florida. She was the proud owner of the Anxiety and Stress Management Center, her own psychotherapy practice, where she practiced for over 35 years. She was very active in the Miami Dade social work and psychology arena and an overall advocatefor mental health.

Arlene was also a politically active Democrat and heavily supported those of low income communities as well as the homeless through her social work experience. She was a proud supporter of women’s rights and continuously showed her support to organizations like Battered Women’s Shelters and Equal Opportunities for Women.

Arlene had a strong love for her family as well as her Jewish faith. She was someone her family could rely on and she truly enjoyed spending time doing arts and crafts with her nieces and nephews. She was a “marathon shopper” and enjoyed spending her time socializing with her dear friends and watching movies. Arlene was a strong woman and an inspiration to her nieces and nephews. She will be missed dearly by friends and family.

Arlene is survived by her loving sisters: Joan Grillo and her husband David of Mint Hill, NC, and Sue Miller of Ocala, FL. as well as twelve beloved nieces and nephews: Joel Miller, Janel Phillips, Rachel Grillo, Anthony Grillo, Julie Miller, Alexis Phillips, Brianne Holt, Courtney Phillips, Ridge Smith, Nathan Grillo, Aili Grillo, and Mika Holt.

Arlene is preceded in death by her parents and a brother: Michael Miller. Memorial Contributions can be made in Arlene Miller’s name to JAFCO.

A graveside service will be held on Friday October 7th at 10:30am at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.