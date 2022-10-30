Climate change forecasts miss their target

For more than 30+ years, the United Nation’s climate change forecast models have missed their target — climate reality. Incredibly, these failed models are the foundation of the war on fossil fuels and the false belief in a climate emergency. Never in the history of civilization have so many people been made to believe in failed forecast models. National policies should not be guided by fortune tellers.

The IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) is the United Nation’s science office in charge of climate predictions. The IPCC repeatedly uses failed forecast models that run way too hot, and which have never verified for 30+ years.

All climate forecast models have two major shortfalls. First, we are far from understanding the 4-dimensional nature of global heat transfer processes in the air and oceans. Second, computer model initialization is very poor due to a lack of data. In fact, Dr. Kevin Trenberth, a climate model expert at the US National Center for Atmospheric Research said, “None of the models used by the IPCC are initialized to the observed state and none of the climate states in the models correspond even remotely to the current observed climate.” In other words — garbage in — garbage out.

So, if you enjoy paying unnecessarily high gas, energy, food, and merchandize prices; and being forced to pay exorbitant subsidies (taxes) for unreliable green energies; while dependable and economical fossil fuel industries are being shut down — then do nothing. Or, attend the Science & Technology club meeting to hear a presentation called “Why Climate Models Fail” on Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Bridgeport Recreation Center to understand the fraud driving climate alarmism.

Villager John Shewchuk is a frequent contributor to Villages-News.com