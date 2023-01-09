74 F
The Villages
Monday, January 9, 2023
Colony Cottage AC replacement significantly over budget

By Meta Minton

The cost for the replacement of the heating and air conditioning system has come in significantly over budget at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

The 16-year-old unit at the recreation center needs to be replaced.

The project was budgeted at $622,000.

The low bidder was Climate Control Mechanical Services Inc. which came in at $985,000. The purchasing department negotiated a lower price of $970,000. The other two bids were in excess of $1 million.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee approved the low bid at Monday’s meeting.

“It’s a bigger hit than I expected,” said PWAC Chairman Don Brozick.

The new unit is expected to have a 20-year life span.

Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown indicated heating and air conditioning unit replacements are on the horizon for Savannah Center and La Hacienda Recreation Center. Those centers are not under the purview of PWAC.

