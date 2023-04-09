Margery Susan Werb

Margery Susan Yougel Werb (also known as Marsue and Margi), 84, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on March 30th in Tampa, FL. Born in Bellefonte, PA, on April 18, 1938, to parents Margery Way Yougel and Albert E. Yougel, Marsue spent most of her childhood in State College, PA. She attended school there through her junior year before graduating from Midland Senior High School in Michigan in 1956. Marsue graduated from the Robert Morris Business School in Pittsburgh, PA, and later attended Penn State where she met her husband, Don F. Werb. They married in the Catholic church and raised a family of three girls in Maple Glen, PA.

Music was very important to Margi and she shared this passion throughout her life by teaching elementary school music and singing in church choirs, as well as Sweet Adeline’s a cappella group. The family moved to Florida in 1981 where she worked in various administrative positions while continuing to focus on her family. Margi’s devotion was evident to all as she supported her daughters in their many academic and athletic pursuits. After 23 years in West Palm Beach, and upon her husband Don’s death, she moved to The Villages in Lady Lake, FL, where she remained active in her community with the Penn State Club, church choir, karaoke, and volunteering with school-aged children. In her later years, she enjoyed dancing and traveling with her companion, Walter Kates. Margi remained very close with childhood friends and often returned to her beloved State College to visit them and savor her favorite season, fall, in Happy Valley. Her last two years were spent in Lutz, FL, to be near family in Tampa.

Preceded in death by sisters Ginny Harter and Bertie Evans, Margi is survived by three daughters: Wendy Hope Werb (Mark W. Klingensmith) of Sewall’s Point, Susan Faith Werb of Stuart, and Heather Marie Werb (Greg Shafer) of Tampa. She is also survived by grandchildren Sandra Faith Werb, Hope Marline Klingensmith, John Mark Klingensmith, Drew Alan Werb Shafer and Grace Marie Werb Shafer, as well as her brother Al Yougel of Peachtree City, GA. Margi will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. They will carry on her legacy of devotion to family and her love of music.

A Graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Leesburg, FL, on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Save the Music Foundation.