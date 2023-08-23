87.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Driver with suspended license and syringes arrested in The Villages

By Staff Report
Ronald Uell Green
A driver with a suspended license and syringes was arrested after a traffic stop in The Villages.

Ronald Uell Green, 63, of Ocklawaha, was driving a silver Ford F-150 at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday on Buena Vista Boulevard when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. A traffic stop was conducted near the entrance to the Village of Liberty Park.

Green attempted to lie about his identity in an apparent attempt to prevent the deputy from discovering that he has had his license suspended for controlled substance violations and failure to pay court fine costs. He was previously convicted for driving on a suspended license in 2008 and 2009 in Marion County.

The deputy was performing an inventory prior to towing of Green’s pickup and found three syringes in the driver’s side door pocket. They were loaded with a substance that tested positive for heroin.

Green was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended and providing false information to a law enforcement officer. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $11,000 bond.

