Mary Louise Ponitz

July 2, 1933 – October 23, 2023

Mary Louise (Mary Lou) Ponitz’s spirit left the bounds of this earth on the evening of October 23, 2023. Ending her life story and leaving behind a bountiful list of joyous memories of her spirit along with a huge void she leaves behind for those of us that knew of and relied upon her infectious smile, constant faithfulness, and her sweet compassionate way.

Mary Lou was born in Crabtree, Pennsylvania on July 2, 1933, and raised in nearby Greensburg by her parents, Michael and Margaret Sompel. After graduating from Greensburg High School and while working in a business office she met Charles P. Ponitz while he was working as a design technician for Westinghouse Electric Corporation. They married in 1956 and had six children between 1958 and 1966 while living in nearby Irwin PA: David C. Ponitz (wife Shannon); Keith P. Ponitz (wife Sharon); Mary Anne Haneman (husband Mark); Greg P. Ponitz (wife Allison); Jon T. Ponitz (wife Lori); and William J. Ponitz.

Mary Lou spent many years as a young mother taking care of her children in a modest hillside house in rural western PA heated by a coal furnace having little to no means of transportation available while her husband was working full-time and going to college during the evenings. In April 1968 she welcomed the opportunity to move to Pensacola Florida after Charles’ attained a managerial position at a newly constructed Westinghouse manufacturing facility in Pensacola. It was during this time she devoted her life to raise her six school-aged children in the Catholic faith where they attended both St. Paul’s Catholic Church and Nativity Catholic Church. She enjoyed the new-found beauty of Pensacola and its Gulf of Mexico beaches where hours were spent with children and friends often with a stop at the Tastee Freez on the way back home to Shady Terrace.

During the years Mary Lou and Charles moved several times for various promotions within the Westinghouse corporate system to include returning to Greensburg PA (twice), Spartanburg SC, and retiring in Charlotte NC in 1994. Mary Lou enjoyed their golf membership at Cramer Mountain CC and the beautiful azaleas that bloomed at their lovely brick home in Charlotte. After snow-birding with friends in The Villages FL for a couple of years, Mary Lou and Charles moved to the Villages in 2003 where she continued to enjoy playing golf, pickleball, and swimming, along with the company of old friends and new. Mary Lou also took time to be an active member, along with her husband, with the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Timothy Catholic Church. She continued to develop lasting relationships with many neighbors at every stop along the way. She possessed a unique passion for ensuring the elderly women in the community were happy and well and visited with them often. Mary Lou accompanied her husband on several worldwide journeys and cruises with friends and relatives. These adventures included visits to Africa, China, Europe, South America, French Polynesia, Canada, Hawaii, and Alaska.

As a mother, Mary Lou was a consummate teacher and patient mentor to her six children who challenged her often with a diverse set of interests, capabilities, and talents. Mary Lou was an extraordinary cook and baking expert who always made sure guests were served something during their visit. She taught each child how to cook whenever they would stay still enough to listen and observe. Her apple pie and cinnamon rolls could not be duplicated. She loved her children, grandchildren, and Jesus beyond all other things and a happy and joyous home was the result. She possessed a beautiful voice and sang often throughout the day while accomplishing her tasks at hand. Although petite in stature, she possessed a strong opinion on important matters and shared it often. She found most joy in her conversations with her children and grandchildren and delighted in their accomplishments.

Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents, brother Donald Sompel (Vera-living), sisters Irene Jordan (Eddie) and Joyce Stevey (Butch). Mary Lou “Mimi” is survived by her six children, sixteen grandchildren: James, Andrew, Lily, Kelsey Gardiner, Lindsey Schleicher, Charlie, Vail, Zachary, Ian, Madeline, Jack, Jacob, Chase Rachal, Tanner Rachal, Danielle Haneman, Ryan Haneman, and two great grandchildren Ryan and Annie. Mary Lou loved and found joy in them all.

The many friends and family who knew and loved Mary Lou will surely miss her contagious smile and laughter. She had an unwavering concern for others and an enduring passion for happiness and forgiveness. If you knew Mary Lou, you know she was called to serve God and all people while always having a smile on her face and a song in her heart.

A memorial celebration will be held at Beyer’s Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy 27/ 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 on Friday, November 3, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 pm.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159 on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 8:30 am.