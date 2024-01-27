Sumter County Schools to celebrate career and technical education month

Students and faculty throughout Sumter County Schools will join others across the nation during the month of February to celebrate Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. CTE Month is designated to celebrate and highlight the value of CTE and the achievements and accomplishments of CTE programs across Florida.

“In partnership with the Florida Department of Education next month, we will be sharing the rigor and relevance CTE courses offer to our students,” said Richard Shirley, Superintendent. “By partnering with the business community, CTE programs are investing in students and providing them with the latest technology and skills that will prepare them to become successful employees and future leaders.”

CTE is a modern approach to higher education and training, and it can accelerate personal and professional success. With little to no barriers to enrollment and 17 career pathways to choose from, individuals can acquire the skills needed through real-world, hands-on experience.

As teachers prepare CTE students for their future careers as skilled professionals, students engage in hands-on learning with real life applications. These approaches to teaching are linked to greater understanding, comprehension, and retention.

Career and Technical Education offers a way for students to gain skills and earn certifications in some of Florida’s most critical and desirable industries. Unlike traditional higher education, CTE programs can set individuals on the right path in less time with less cost. That means they can get into a career today without the worry of debt tomorrow.

In Florida, there are currently more than 772,000 K-12 CTE students, more than 338,000 postsecondary CTE students, and 15,000 Registered Apprentices engaged in workforce education.

In Sumter, students fill over 3,000 seats in CTE courses in grades 6-12. In the 22-23 school year, Sumter students earned nearly 1,500 industry certifications and over 1,600 digital tool certificates.