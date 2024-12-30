67.7 F
The Villages
Monday, December 30, 2024
Hurricane Milton was No. 1 news story in 2024 in The Villages

By Staff Report
The damage left by Hurricane Milton was the No. 1 news story in 2024 in The Villages.

In October, the late-season hurricane flooded the boardwalk at Lake Sumter Landing and left behind plenty of debris.

Sections of the boardwalk at Lake Sumter Landing have been flooded by Hurricane Milton
Sections of the boardwalk at Lake Sumter Landing were flooded by Hurricane Milton.

The boardwalk didn’t reopen until December, which is about the same time the last of the debris from the storm was picked up in The Villages.

Villagers grew frustrated by the amount of time it took to collect the debris. The Villages was using a contracted hauler operating under strict guidelines for reimbursement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Some residents were aghast that The Villages was seeking FEMA reimbursement at a time when many other victims of catastrophic weather events were still waiting for help.

Hurrican storm damage
Residents were frustrated by the slow pace of debris collection in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

The golf courses were flooded during Hurricane Milton, which is by design and protects homes from flooding. However, golfers soon became impatient and demanded the reopening of golf courses.

Residents of Oak Grove Village struggled with flooding during Hurricane Milton
Residents of Oak Grove Village struggled with flooding during Hurricane Milton.

Residents of the Oak Grove Village area in Wildwood were trapped in their homes due to flooding from Hurricane Milton.

 

Trump inspired greatest number of Letters to the Editor in 2024

It should come as no surprise that Donald Trump was the No. 1 topic of Letters to the Editor in 2024 at Villages-News.com.

Readers had a lot to say about Ed McGinty this year

Readers had a lot to say about outspoken political activist Ed McGinty in 2024.

Golden Pen Award winner broached sensitive topic

This year’s Villages-News.com Golden Pen Award recipient is a letter writer who broached a sensitive subject.

We don’t need whiners in The Villages

A Village of Marsh Bend resident has no tolerance for snowbirds who come down and claim to not understand the rules. One of the rules is no whining.

Tough guy Trump can only beat women in elections

A Lady Lake reader wonders why Trump has only prevailed in presidential elections in which he has faced women.

Photos