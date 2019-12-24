New Yorker worried about health care available in The Villages

To the Editor:

Coming from New York City, I never worried about having to go to any of the world renowned hospitals there. I have had pancreatic surgery at New York Presbyterian; coming here was especially concerning for me hearing so many of the negative remarks I about The Villages Regional Hospital.

Hours and hours in the ER waiting to be seen then a up to a day before getting into a room if needed. I knew if I had another attack I would have to either get up to Shands or go to Tampa or make the trip to Jacksonville. Very unnerving for residents in this area.

I hope UFH lives up to its reputation and eases the minds of our residents here knowing that we will be able to go to our community’s hospital with excellent care as promised many years ago.

Maureen Conneally

Village of Belvedere