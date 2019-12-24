Suspected shoplifter arrested with drugs in parking lot of store in The Villages

A suspected shoplifter was arrested with drugs in the parking lot of a store in The Villages.

Hope Dunbar, 24, of Fruitland Park, had been suspected of shoplifting on Sunday afternoon at Belk at La Plaza Grande when she was spotted by the store’s loss prevention officer in a car in the store’s parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She had a glass smoking pipe in her hand and quickly tried to hide it in the vehicle’s center console, the report said.

Dunbar was also in possession of methamphetamine, alprazolam and synthetic cannabinoid. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,500 bond.

Dunbar had previously been arrested in 2017 after allegedly stealing her mother’s car.