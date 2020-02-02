Driver with suspended license jailed after caught on Rolling Acres Road

A man driving on a suspended license was jailed after he was caught behind the wheel on Rolling Acres Road.

Roger Stephenson, 57, of Weirsdale, had been driving a silver van at 4:24 p.m. Thursday on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake when a police officer noticed that the license plate was completely obscured by a metal folding wheelchair lift on the rear of the vehicle.

During a traffic stop, Stephenson “became very upset and stated that he didn’t have a driver’s license and that his license was revoked,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check revealed Stephenson had five previous arrests for driving while license suspended.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.