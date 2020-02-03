Fitch Ratings affirms Sumter County’s bond rating with AA+

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sumter County’s Capital Improvement Revenue Bonds with an AA+ rating. Sumter County’s Issuer Default Rating is also at AA+.

The latest Fitch report attributes Sumter County’s strong rating to “the county’s superior gap-closing capacity, very low long-term liability burden, and solid expenditure flexibility.”

On long-term liability burden, the report states, “ Sumter County’s long-term liability burden is very low, with overall debt and Fitch-adjusted pension liabilities approximating only 3 percent of residents’ personal income…Fitch does not expect the obligations associated with road improvements or pensions to pressure the long-term liability assessment.”

On revenue growth, the report outlines, “revenue growth prospects are strong, driven by development projects planned and underway.”

Fitch reported that less than 400 local tax-supported jurisdictions in the United States qualify for an AA+ rating.

Fitch Group is a global leader in financial information services, with operations in more than 30 countries.