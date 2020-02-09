Villager’s car vandalized over Trump bumper sticker

To the Editor:

I had a Trump sign on my rear bumper of my car. Recently, in a parking lot in The Villages, someone took a sharp object and damaged the front and back fenders on the left side. It will cost $1,500 to fix it.

I now feel the hatred personally coming from the “radical left” that our president has felt for the past three years.

This behavior from the “radical left” is beyond reasoning and only causes more strife.

If the person who damaged my car disagreed with me, why didn’t he or she wait and I would have gladly debated why I believe in President Trump and certainly would never go to the extremes some of these people do and say?

God Bless America and President Trump!

Wanda Lash

Village of Fernadina