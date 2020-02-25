Search
Home Crime
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Larry D. Croom
72.1 F
The Villages

Latest Posts

Crime

Spruce Creek South man jailed after nasty battle with lady friend after church

A Spruce Creek South man found himself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty battle with a woman that erupted on the way home from church.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man claiming to be ‘God’ tasered at Wildwood truck stop

A Summerfield man claiming to be “God” was tasered Monday morning at a Wildwood truck stop.
Read more
News

Paradise Recreation Center and pool to be closed Saturday

The Paradise Recreation Center and Pool will be closed for quarterly maintenance on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Read more

Opinions

Opinions

Dennis knew

Villager John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, remembers Villages-News.com Op-Ed writer Dennis Petrucelli.
Read more
Opinions

The trolls must be stopped

A Villager who fought the system and lost contends "trolls" are manipulating the Community Standards system and need to be stopped.
Read more
Opinions

Willie Nelson’s drummer dies of pneumonia

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of Paul English, who was Willie Nelson’s drummer and best friend for nearly 60 years.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Daniel Bard

A celebration of life for Villager Daniel Bard will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Truman Recreation Center.
Read more
Obituaries

Peter James Chabucos

Peter Chabucos enjoyed golf and pickleball in The Villages even entering the Senior Games in pickleball.
Read more
Obituaries

Gwendolyn Marie Clubb

Gwendolyn Clubb enjoyed reading and playing cards.
Read more
Obituaries

Carl “Wayne” Bridgewater

Wayne Bridgewater was an accomplished Golden Gloves boxer. He later sparred with his sons as a learning and bonding tool. Wayne served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Read more
Obituaries

Irvin (Irv) Zier

Irv Zier was passionate about his faith in Christ, his family, golfing with friends, all things gardening, and baking for everyone. He could fix anything and was an amazing card player.
Read more
Obituaries

Pamela A. Aper

Pamela Aper and her late husband, William, moved to Summerfield from Lafayette, Ind., in 1995.
Read more

Spruce Creek South man jailed after nasty battle with lady friend after church

Wayne Edward Stewart

A Spruce Creek South man found himself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty battle with a woman that erupted on the way home from church.

The woman told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that 79-year-old Wayne Edward Stewart started yelling at her and when they arrived at their home, he “grabbed her walker from the vehicle and shoved it at her in an aggressive manner,” a sheriff’s office report states.

The woman claimed Stewart threw a drink of tea in her face and when they got inside their residence, he continued to yell at her and “got in her face.” She said she told him to “back away and not put his hands on her” but he then pushed her into a chair in the living room, the report says.

The woman said she asked him for the keys to their vehicle and he “threw them at her in an aggressive manner.” She said Stewart continued to be “verbally aggressive” and told her, “Why don’t you go off somewhere and kill yourself? I just want you to die,” the report says, adding that she is “scared for her life” because things between them have been physical in the past and have continued to escalate.

Stewart said he and the woman were arguing and he admitted throwing the drink on her. He said they continued to argue once they were inside their home and he did “get in her face” and point his finger at her while she was sitting in a chair in the living room. He claimed he “never put his hands on her” but admitted they “argue a lot and it has been physical in the past,” the report says.

After being read his rights, Stewart said he and the woman “argue every day” and he does have a temper. He first said he didn’t throw the drink in the woman’s face, then admitted “it may have been in her direction and gotten on her,” the report says.

Stewart said the verbal confrontation between the two continued but he again denied putting his hands on the woman. When asked about throwing the vehicle’s keys at her, he said at he first he only handed them to her but then said he may have “tossed” them at her, the report says.

Stewart was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older. He was being held on no bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Related Articles

Crime

Summerfield man claiming to be ‘God’ tasered at Wildwood truck stop

A Summerfield man claiming to be “God” was tasered Monday morning at a Wildwood truck stop.
Read more
News

Paradise Recreation Center and pool to be closed Saturday

The Paradise Recreation Center and Pool will be closed for quarterly maintenance on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Read more
News

Leesburg Commission paves way for high-density Villages development

Leesburg commissioners approved five ordinances Monday night that pave the way for The Villages to easily expand the massive retirement community into the city.
Read more
Crime

64-year-old Villager jailed after lover’s spat at Brownwood

A 64-year-old Villager was jailed after a lover’s spat at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Crime

Sumter Grand employee arrested after taking man friend on wild ride

An employee at Sumter Grand in The Villages was arrested after allegedly threatening a man friend with a knife and taking him for a wild ride while he was clinging to the hood of his car.
Read more
Crime

Wisconsin sex offender takes up temporary residence in The Villages

A Wisconsin sex offender has taken up temporary residence in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Men from Pennsylvania and Kentucky jailed after traffic stop at Pinellas Plaza 

Men from Pennsylvania and Kentucky were jailed after a traffic stop Thursday night at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Larry D. Croom

Latest Posts

Crime

Spruce Creek South man jailed after nasty battle with lady friend after church

A Spruce Creek South man found himself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty battle with a woman that erupted on the way home from church.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man claiming to be ‘God’ tasered at Wildwood truck stop

A Summerfield man claiming to be “God” was tasered Monday morning at a Wildwood truck stop.
Read more
News

Paradise Recreation Center and pool to be closed Saturday

The Paradise Recreation Center and Pool will be closed for quarterly maintenance on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Read more
Photos

Closeup Of Muhly Grass At Fenney Nature Trail After Rain

This detailed closeup of muhly grass was taken at Fenney Nature Trail after a rain shower. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo! Share...
Read more

Letters

Letters to the Editor

The gates are completely useless

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that the gates in The Villages are completely useless.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The trolls need to be leashed

A Village of Woodbury resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time for the trolls to come out of the shadows.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Leave Villager’s yard alone

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an opinion on a yard where the landscaping has been targeted by a troll.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager applauds taste in color coordination

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds the taste of a Villager who defied the color palette at her home.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager should be forced to repaint ‘hideous’ trim

A Village of Sanibel resident is opposed to the color choice of a Villager who is begging forgiveness after defying the color palette.
Read more

Crime

Crime

Spruce Creek South man jailed after nasty battle with lady friend after church

A Spruce Creek South man found himself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty battle with a woman that erupted on the way home from church.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man claiming to be ‘God’ tasered at Wildwood truck stop

A Summerfield man claiming to be “God” was tasered Monday morning at a Wildwood truck stop.
Read more
Crime

64-year-old Villager jailed after lover’s spat at Brownwood

A 64-year-old Villager was jailed after a lover’s spat at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Crime

Sumter Grand employee arrested after taking man friend on wild ride

An employee at Sumter Grand in The Villages was arrested after allegedly threatening a man friend with a knife and taking him for a wild ride while he was clinging to the hood of his car.
Read more
Crime

Wisconsin sex offender takes up temporary residence in The Villages

A Wisconsin sex offender has taken up temporary residence in The Villages.
Read more

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Health

Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus

Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Read more
Health

More controversy on eggs

In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv