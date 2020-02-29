Wildwood man wanted on multiple warrants jailed after high-speed pursuit

A Wildwood man with multiple outstanding warrants who fled from Sumter County sheriff’s deputies found himself behind bars on Friday afternoon.

A deputy attempted to stop a black Nissan passenger car driven by 25-year-old Zantrell LaQuan Jackson in the area of the Wildwood Community Center on Powell Road. Prior to attempting the stop, the deputy had identified Jackson as the driver and knew that he had multiple active Sumter County warrants.

Jackson then fled from the traffic stop, leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit throughout the city and into rural areas of Sumter County. Once in a safe location, a deputy initiated a maneuver to stop Jackson in the area of County Road 229 and County Road 466, resulting in the immobilization of his vehicle.

Jackson was taken into custody for numerous felony warrants, as well as additional charges including aggravated fleeing/alluding, child abuse and driving while license suspended or revoked. At the time of the incident, deputies discovered that a small child approximately four years of age was inside the vehicle.

The deputy who initiated the stop knew that Jackson had been actively pursued by law enforcement for more than eight months. The deputy also was familiar with numerous other incidents involving firearms and threats of violence with Jackson listed as the suspect.

Jackson’s active warrants were for:

Aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm/ammunition by a felon, resisting law enforcement with violence, driving while license suspended and criminal mischief;

An order to revoke bond for felony fleeing to elude, resisting without violence and driving while license suspended;

Four failure to appear warrants for sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Jackson was taken into custody, transported to the Sumter County Detention Center and held on $16,000 bond. Further charges could be forthcoming pending further investigation. The deputy involved received minor injuries during the incident.

Jackson also was arrested in August 2015 when he was found by Wildwood Police officers and U.S. Marshals – armed with a warrant – while hiding in the attic of a home on Fifth Street. He had been convicted in 2013 of selling cocaine and marijuana in Sumter County and was booked on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.