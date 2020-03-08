Search
Sunday, March 8, 2020
Meta Minton
Two unidentified pedestrians killed on I-75 in Sumter County

Two unidentified pedestrians were killed Saturday night on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. We've got details from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty is full of hate

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident suggests Villager Ed McGinty is full of hate.
Letters to the Editor

How to replace the trolls

A Villager suggests that Villagers with professional training could replace the trolls. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Maxine "Max" Elizabeth Lavin

Max Lavin's best years were those in retirement, living life carefree in DelWebb Spruce Creek and The Villages where she loved listening to music, dancing, enjoying live shows, playing tennis, golf and shopping.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Two unidentified pedestrians killed on I-75 in Sumter County

Two unidentified pedestrians were killed Saturday night on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The two pedestrians had been walking at 9:15 pm. in the northbound travel lane of I-75 at Mile Marker 330 near State Road 44, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two were hit by four northbound vehicles. They were:

• A 2008 Chrysler van driven by 66-year-old Mabel Rogers of Wildwood.

• A 2107 Infinity driven by Liana Guerra of Naples.   

• A 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Davis of Ocala.

• A 2011 Ford Crown Victoria driven by 44-year-old Robert Mata of Wildwood.

The drivers indicated they could not see the pedestrians.

