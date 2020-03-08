Two unidentified pedestrians killed on I-75 in Sumter County

Two unidentified pedestrians were killed Saturday night on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The two pedestrians had been walking at 9:15 pm. in the northbound travel lane of I-75 at Mile Marker 330 near State Road 44, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two were hit by four northbound vehicles. They were:

• A 2008 Chrysler van driven by 66-year-old Mabel Rogers of Wildwood.

• A 2107 Infinity driven by Liana Guerra of Naples.

• A 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Davis of Ocala.

• A 2011 Ford Crown Victoria driven by 44-year-old Robert Mata of Wildwood.

The drivers indicated they could not see the pedestrians.