Monday, March 9, 2020
Meta Minton
Bottles of hand sanitizer disappearing from facilities in The Villages

Bottles of hand sanitizer are disappearing from facilities in The Villages as residents brace for the Coronavirus.
It's only a matter of time

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it's only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on the multi-modal paths involving a bicycle.
We need a restaurant at Hacienda

A longtime couple in The Villages would like to know what is being done about Hacienda Hills Country Club. Have residents in the older sections of The Villages been forgotten? Read their Letter to the Editor.
Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Michael Ducanic

Michael Ducanic owned and operated G & M Autobody in Wildwood, then worked for Sumter County as a Solid Waste Technician until his retirement in 2006.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Bottles of hand sanitizer disappearing from facilities in The Villages

Bottles of hand sanitizer are disappearing from facilities in The Villages as residents brace for the Coronavirus.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Monday morning discussed the preparedness measures in place as the mysterious virus draws ever closer to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“It’s obviously a very serious situation. We have a community of 130,000 residents who are at greater ‘risk’ because of their age,” said PWAC Chairman Peter Moeller. “Everyone is keeping their eye on it.”

One of the first casualties of the Coronavirus has been hand sanitizer, which has been disappearing from recreation centers and other facilities in The Villages. Visitors to the facilities have apparently been walking away with hand sanitizer, which has been on display for public use.

Hand sanitizer has been increasingly difficult to find at stores in and around The Villages.

Villagers have also been calling into the District Office seeking guidance about what steps to take with regard to the Coronavirus.

“First and foremost, the state has been, and continues to be, the agency leading all infectious disease matters. The District will continue to be advised by the state and the county health department officials,” the District said in a prepared statement being made available to residents.

Residents are invited to take their questions to the COVID-19 hotline at (866) 779-6121.

PWAC officials learned that Sumter County will be making changes to dispatch and asking additional screening questions such as “Does the person have a fever?” or “Has the person been traveling aboard?” These questions are being asked in an effort to protect first responders.

The District is also working closely with the Florida Department of Health to ensure “cleaning and maintenance practices are in alignment with recommended standards for the COVID-19 virus.”

The Villages is famous for social gatherings, including visiting the town squares. Those remain “personal decisions” for residents.

“It is up to the individual to decide whether they want to go or not go,” said PWAC Vice Chairman Dennis Hayes.

Visually impaired Villagers lead charge for reforming multi-modal paths

The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Monday heard from visually impaired Villagers who are calling for change on the multi-modal paths in Florida's Friendliest Hometown.
Villager jailed after throwing clock at man friend on day of time change

A Villager was jailed after throwing a clock at her man friend on the day Americans were springing forward.
Wildwood chief reports violent crime down while burglaries spike in Antrim Dells

The Wildwood police chief has reported violent crime is down while there was also a "cluster" of recent burglaries spike in the Village of Antrim Dells.
'Problem' child who had to pee arrested after battle with father

A Villages couple's problem child who cut through a neighbor's yard because he had to "pee," was jailed after a disturbance.
80-year-old Villager comes to aid of sheriff's office's SWAT team

An 80-year-old resident of Freedom Point in The Villages has come to the aid of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the story.
Ex-Villages Daily Sun sports editor jailed after allegedly choking woman

William Keith Chartrand, the former longtime sports editor of The Villages Daily Sun who currently teaches school in Marion County, was arrested Sunday night at his Ocala home.
Villages models strut their stuff during fashion show at City Fire in Brownwood

It didn't take long for City Fire in Brownwood to become a red carpet of sorts on Monday afternoon as women from throughout The Villages took part in a fun-packed "Spring Fling Fashion Show."
Live square entertainment for Tuesday, March 10

No Regrets Band Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Paradise Band Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Blue Stone Circle Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Medicare For All

Hugo Buchanan is not a fan of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, but in an Op-Ed Buchanan asks what would be wrong with Medicare For All?
