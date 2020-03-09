Bottles of hand sanitizer disappearing from facilities in The Villages

Bottles of hand sanitizer are disappearing from facilities in The Villages as residents brace for the Coronavirus.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Monday morning discussed the preparedness measures in place as the mysterious virus draws ever closer to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“It’s obviously a very serious situation. We have a community of 130,000 residents who are at greater ‘risk’ because of their age,” said PWAC Chairman Peter Moeller. “Everyone is keeping their eye on it.”

One of the first casualties of the Coronavirus has been hand sanitizer, which has been disappearing from recreation centers and other facilities in The Villages. Visitors to the facilities have apparently been walking away with hand sanitizer, which has been on display for public use.

Hand sanitizer has been increasingly difficult to find at stores in and around The Villages.

Villagers have also been calling into the District Office seeking guidance about what steps to take with regard to the Coronavirus.

“First and foremost, the state has been, and continues to be, the agency leading all infectious disease matters. The District will continue to be advised by the state and the county health department officials,” the District said in a prepared statement being made available to residents.

Residents are invited to take their questions to the COVID-19 hotline at (866) 779-6121.

PWAC officials learned that Sumter County will be making changes to dispatch and asking additional screening questions such as “Does the person have a fever?” or “Has the person been traveling aboard?” These questions are being asked in an effort to protect first responders.

The District is also working closely with the Florida Department of Health to ensure “cleaning and maintenance practices are in alignment with recommended standards for the COVID-19 virus.”

The Villages is famous for social gatherings, including visiting the town squares. Those remain “personal decisions” for residents.

“It is up to the individual to decide whether they want to go or not go,” said PWAC Vice Chairman Dennis Hayes.