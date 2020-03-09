Search
Monday, March 9, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Ex-Villages Daily Sun sports editor jailed after allegedly choking woman

William Keith Chartrand, the former longtime sports editor of The Villages Daily Sun who currently teaches school in Marion County, was arrested Sunday night at his Ocala home.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

It's only a matter of time

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on the multi-modal paths involving a bicycle.
Letters to the Editor

We need a restaurant at Hacienda

A longtime couple in The Villages would like to know what is being done about Hacienda Hills Country Club. Have residents in the older sections of The Villages been forgotten? Read their Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Michael Ducanic

Michael Ducanic owned and operated G & M Autobody in Wildwood, then worked for Sumter County as a Solid Waste Technician until his retirement in 2006.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Ex-Villages Daily Sun sports editor jailed after allegedly choking woman

William Keith Chartrand

William Keith Chartrand, the former longtime sports editor of The Villages Daily Sun who currently teaches school in Marion County, was arrested Sunday night at his Ocala home.

Chartrand, 46, a fifth-grade teacher at College Park Elementary School in Ocala, was booked into the Marion County Jail shortly before midnight and charged with domestic battery by strangulation. He was being held without bond. He has been suspended by Marion County Schools with pay pending the outcome of a District investigation.

Chartrand told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that he and a woman had a “heated” verbal altercation. He claimed the woman came into the den where he was sitting on the couch and started “screaming profanity at him,” the report says.

Chartrand told deputies he went to confront the woman – it’s unclear from the report if he and the woman are married – and they separated for the evening. A deputy then read Chartrand his rights and he said that during the confrontation the woman “got into his face” so he “slapped her across the face with an open hand,” the report says.

Chartrand told deputies he didn’t mean to hit the woman but “lost his cool for a moment.” He also said he “understood what he did was wrong” but claimed the woman started the altercation when she got into his face, the report says.

William Keith Chartrand, right, and golfing legend Jack Nicklaus

The woman told deputies that she and Chartrand had been arguing “all day long” and she confronted him about the altercations. She said he pushed her onto a bed three separate times and after the final time he placed his hands around her neck and “squeezed until she felt pressure on her throat,” though her breathing wasn’t constricted. She said she then told Chartrand to leave the property and he struck her with an open hand across her face, the report says.

Deputies noted that the woman had red marks on her neck and chest, as well as swelling on her face. She was assisted by EMS and medically cleared, according to the report.
Chartrand at one time was a regular guest on a sports talk show on radio station AM-640 WVLG and a well-known personality on television cable station VNN in The Villages. After leaving The Villages Media Group, he also hosted an online golf radio show at floridasportstalk.fm covering The Villages, Summerfield, Ocala and Gainesville, according to his Facebook page, which includes a phone of him with golfing legend Jack Nicklaus. His Twitter account says he also is a former ESPN College Gameday assignment editor and Auburn writer for Saturday Down South.

Related Articles

News

Villages models strut their stuff during fashion show at City Fire in Brownwood

It didn’t take long for City Fire in Brownwood to become a red carpet of sorts on Monday afternoon as women from throughout The Villages took part in a fun-packed “Spring Fling Fashion Show.”
News

Officials in The Villages will be briefed on the status of Coronavirus

Officials in The Villages will be briefed this week on the status of Coronavirus in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Crime

Man who left woman to die at Brownwood hits hurdle in bankruptcy case

A man who left a woman to die in 2017 after she fell from a golf cart after a night of drinking in The Villages has hit a snag in his bankruptcy case.
News

Leesburg eyes political self-preservation to guard against takeover by The Villages

In a move that can be attributed to massive growth from The Villages and other large communities, Leesburg commissioners are considering a plan to change the way they are elected.
Crime

89-year-old Villager ordered into anger management after attack at assisted living

An 89-year-old Villager has been ordered into anger management after an attack on his wife at a local assisted living facility.
News

New parking facility offers more than 300 spots at Sumter Historic Courthouse

Sumter County opened the new Sumter County Historic Courthouse parking facility last week with a ribbon-cutting.
News

Filipino-American Club celebrates Valentine's Day with extravagant ball

Members of the Filipino-American Club came together last month to enjoy a Valentine’s Ball together.
Larry D. Croom

Opinions

Opinions

Medicare For All

Hugo Buchanan is not a fan of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, but in an Op-Ed Buchanan asks what would be wrong with Medicare For All?
Read more
Crime

Crime

Ex-Villages Daily Sun sports editor jailed after allegedly choking woman

William Keith Chartrand, the former longtime sports editor of The Villages Daily Sun who currently teaches school in Marion County, was arrested Sunday night at his Ocala home.
Read more
Crime

Man who left woman to die at Brownwood hits hurdle in bankruptcy case

A man who left a woman to die in 2017 after she fell from a golf cart after a night of drinking in The Villages has hit a snag in his bankruptcy case.
Read more
