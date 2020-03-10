CIC hosting night golf scramble at Saddlebrook Executive Golf Course

Night golf is back! And that means Villagers who want to explore the unique challenges of golfing in the dark now have a way to do so.

Sponsored by the Community Improvement Council (CIC), the night

golf scramble is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 beginning at 5:15 p.m. at Saddlebrook Recreation Center. The registration fee is $20, which includes golf, a putting contest with cash prizes, pizza, soft drinks and fun.

There will be nine teams with eight people per team. Individuals players, groups and teams of eight are welcome to register and the event is open to all Villagers.

Glow balls are available at Glenview Country Club. For night golf rules, go to www.villagescic.org.

To register or for more information, contact Frank McCarthy at (617) 448-1172 or fmccarthy@villagescic.org.