Care facilities in and around The Villages limiting visitors due to COVID-19

Care facilities in and around The Villages are limiting visitors due to the spread of COVID-19 in Florida and across the nation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday placed limits on who can visit Florida’s nursing homes and other assisted living facilities to protect the elderly population from the Coronavirus. He has also urged that polling places be moved from such facilities.

Locally, facilities have been putting their own spin on these limitations.

Elan Buena Vista on County Road 466 in The Villages is taking temperatures of visitors upon entry.

Buffalo Crossings Healthcare and Rehabilitation is discouraging those who feel ill from visiting their loved ones. Skype and videochatting are being offered as replacements for human touch.

The Steeplechase community in Oxford is discouraging visitors from entering the building unless the visit is “necessary.”

Mission Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care on U.S. 301 in Oxford has restricted all “non-essential” visitors through March 31.