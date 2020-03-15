Search
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Letters to the Editor
Coronavirus nears The Villages as case confirmed in Citrus County

Coronavirus is growing closer to The Villages as a case has been confirmed in Citrus County.
Letters to the Editor

There’s a way to beat the trolls

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident says there is a way to beat the trolls.
Letters to the Editor

School buses in The Villages

A Village of Pine Hills resident wonders why he has been seeing school buses entering and exiting The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Leesburg man jailed after customer at Wawa holds him at gunpoint following attack

A Leesburg man who was held at gunpoint in a minimart by a customer with a concealed carry permit is behind bars in the Lake County Jail.
Obituaries

Anita Louise Reyes

Anita Reyes, of The Villages, passed away March 10.
Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Comcast offering free Wifi in wake of Coronavirus crisis

Comcast is offering free Wifi in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. We've got an online map that will help you take advantage of the service.
There’s a way to beat the trolls

To the Editor:

The trolls have become a pain. The Villages won’t release the name of these clowns so maybe everyone should put something out!  Leave it out for random days then take it in or leave if until the villages contacts you.
Make their life a little crazy for a switch! I imagine The Villages would get tired of checking for so many or checking a location and find nothing because it has been taken in.  I understand the need for restrictions but some things as small a the  little turtle that was turned in the other day. REALLY!

Roger Bowton
Village of Osceola Hills

 

Follow us on Instagram