There’s a way to beat the trolls

To the Editor:

The trolls have become a pain. The Villages won’t release the name of these clowns so maybe everyone should put something out! Leave it out for random days then take it in or leave if until the villages contacts you.

Make their life a little crazy for a switch! I imagine The Villages would get tired of checking for so many or checking a location and find nothing because it has been taken in. I understand the need for restrictions but some things as small a the little turtle that was turned in the other day. REALLY!

Roger Bowton

Village of Osceola Hills