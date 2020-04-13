Button text
type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

Manager of Cody’s at Brownwood loses home in Easter Sunday blaze

Larry D. Croom

Mary Recchia

A single mother of six who is out of work from a Villages restaurant because of the Coronavirus lost everything in a house fire on Easter Sunday.

The blaze destroyed the single-wide mobile home in Wildwood where Mary Recchia, general manager of the Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Brownwood, lived with her children. No one was injured in the early Sunday afternoon fire in the single-wide mobile home.

Flames destroyed the Wildwood mobile home on Sunday where Mary Recchia, general manager of the Brownwood Cody’s Original Roadhouse, lived with her six children.

The structure, which included an addition on the back of it, was fully involved in flames when firefighters from The Villages and Sumter County arrived on scene shortly after 1:15 p.m. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Brian Mann, a bartender at the popular eatery, set up a GoFundMe account to help Recchio and her children. Recchio isn’t working right now because all three Cody’s locations in The Villages were shut down on March 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cody’s owner/operator, Allen Musikantow, said Recchia is a longtime employee who started out as a server and worked her way up. He made a $1,000 donation to the GoFundMe effort on Monday morning to help jumpstart the effort to help Recchia get back on her feet.

“She lost everything,” Musikantow said.

Mary Recchia, who serves as general manager of the Brownwood Cody’s Original Roadhouse restaurant, lost everything in an Easter Sunday fire at her mobile home in Wildwood where she lived with her six children.

On Monday afternoon, Cody’s employees received an email asking them to contribute to the GoFundMe effort for Recchia. It said all donations would be used for clothing shoes, beds, window air conditioning units, games for her children and any other essential items that were needed.

The GoFundMe page for Recchia can be accessed by clicking HERE. Shortly after the email went out to Cody’s employees on Monday morning, the donations jumped from $1,150 to $2,350. By Monday afternoon, 74 people had contributed $6,525 toward the $10,000 goal.
Mann also posted a plea on his Facebook page for beds or cots, a window air conditioning unit and clothing items for the entire Recchia family. The items and sizes needed are:

  • Men’s size 36-32 pants and large shirts, size 112 shoes;
  • Men’s size 36-31 pants and extra-large shirts, size 13 shoes;
  • Men’s size 32-32 pants and medium shirts, size 10 shoes;
  • Boy’s size 10 pants and large youth shirts, size 7 shoes;
  • Boy’s size 8 pants and med youth shirts, size 5 shoes;
  • Girl’s size 10 pants and large youth shirts, size 7 shoes; and
  • Women’s size 8 to 10 pants/shorts and medium tops.

Related Articles

News

Villages restaurants’ dining rooms shut down following governor’s order

Restaurant owners in The Villages were busy closing down their dining rooms Friday afternoon after Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered them to do so.
Read more
News

Highly popular chain of restaurants in The Villages closes amid COVID-19 scare

All three of the Cody’s Original Roadhouse restaurants in The Villages have temporarily closed their doors in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
News

More Villages restaurants shut down dining areas due to Coronavirus

Restaurants in The Villages continued to react to the ever-changing landscape caused by the Coronavirus on Tuesday after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order calling for them to allow only 50 percent capacity.
Read more

Top Story

News

Manager of Cody’s at Brownwood loses home in Easter Sunday blaze

A single mother of six who is out of work from a Villages restaurant because of the Coronavirus lost everything in a house fire on Easter Sunday.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Family Of Sandhill Cranes On Evans Prairie Golf Course

Check out this family of sandhill cranes passing through the green of the second hole at the Evans Prairie Osprey golf course. Thanks to...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

We need more information about COVID-19 cases

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to know why are we not being told the locations of the positive cases in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Report offers details of arrest of Villager in parking dispute

The release of an arrest report is offering details of a weekend parking dispute that led to a 76-year-old Villager being jailed.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing gives up on take-out business

A restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing has given up on its fledgling take-out service in the survival of the fittest fight in the era of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Phyllis Jean Nelson Hawk Krzeminski

Phyllis Krzeminski graduated from Brown’s Business College, Jacksonville, Illinois, in 1945. She lived in Florida for more than 60 years.
Read more
Load more

Want email updates?

Subscribe

Follow us on social

49,741FansLike
3,423FollowersFollow
2,264FollowersFollow
The Villages
few clouds
84.7 ° F
89 °
80 °
55 %
2.5mph
20 %
Tue
93 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
69 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
74 °

Follow us on Instagram

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment