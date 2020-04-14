Villagers comprise more than half of Sumter County’s COVID-19 patients

Villages residents comprise more than half of the COVID-19 cases in Sumter County.

The number of residents suffering from the virus held steady Tuesday at 69. But 62 of those patients call Sumter County home, where 113 cases have been identified in the area where the vast majority of Villages homes are located. Six Villagers suffering from the virus live in Lake County and one lives in the Marion County portion of the community.

Of those who have tested positive in Sumter County, 53 percent are men and 47 percent are women. The most recent case involves a 79-year-old woman who hadn’t traveled nor been around another COVID-19 patient recently. Nine Sumter County residents have succumbed to the deadly virus and 28 have been hospitalized.

Lake County continues to lead the way in the tri-county area with 169 cases of the virus – eight of whom are not residents. Of those who have tested positive, 48 percent are men and 52 percent are women. Four residents have died as a result of the virus and 46 have received hospital care.

The most recent Lake County cases include:

A 72-year-old woman who recently traveled to New York and other parts of Florida and had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus;

A 5-year-old boy with an unknown travel history;

A 64-year-old man with an unknown travel history;

A 48-year-old man with an unknown travel history; and

Two 24-year-old women with unknown travel histories who had been in contact other COVID-19 patients.

Marion County is now reporting 104 cases, with three of those being among non-residents. Of those, 46 percent are men and 55 percent are women. There have been three deaths in the county due to COVID-19 and 13 residents have been treated in area hospitals.

The latest Marion County cases include:

A 61-year-old man with an unknown travel history;

A 49-year-old man with an unknown travel history who had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus; and

An 84-year-old woman with no recent travel history.

All told, Florida is reporting 21,628 Coronavirus cases, with 20,984 of those being residents of the Sunshine State. There have been 571 deaths and 3,050 people have been hospitalized.