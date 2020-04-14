type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

Villagers comprise more than half of Sumter County’s COVID-19 patients

Larry D. Croom

Villages residents comprise more than half of the COVID-19 cases in Sumter County.

The number of residents suffering from the virus held steady Tuesday at 69. But 62 of those patients call Sumter County home, where 113 cases have been identified in the area where the vast majority of Villages homes are located. Six Villagers suffering from the virus live in Lake County and one lives in the Marion County portion of the community.

Of those who have tested positive in Sumter County, 53 percent are men and 47 percent are women. The most recent case involves a 79-year-old woman who hadn’t traveled nor been around another COVID-19 patient recently. Nine Sumter County residents have succumbed to the deadly virus and 28 have been hospitalized.

Lake County continues to lead the way in the tri-county area with 169 cases of the virus – eight of whom are not residents. Of those who have tested positive, 48 percent are men and 52 percent are women. Four residents have died as a result of the virus and 46 have received hospital care.

The most recent Lake County cases include:

  • A 72-year-old woman who recently traveled to New York and other parts of Florida and had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus;
  • A 5-year-old boy with an unknown travel history;
  • A 64-year-old man with an unknown travel history;
  • A 48-year-old man with an unknown travel history; and
  • Two 24-year-old women with unknown travel histories who had been in contact other COVID-19 patients.

Marion County is now reporting 104 cases, with three of those being among non-residents. Of those, 46 percent are men and 55 percent are women. There have been three deaths in the county due to COVID-19 and 13 residents have been treated in area hospitals.

The latest Marion County cases include:

  • A 61-year-old man with an unknown travel history;
  • A 49-year-old man with an unknown travel history who had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus; and
  • An 84-year-old woman with no recent travel history.

All told, Florida is reporting 21,628 Coronavirus cases, with 20,984 of those being residents of the Sunshine State. There have been 571 deaths and 3,050 people have been hospitalized.

Related Articles

News

Premier Medical Associates planning driveway-based ice cream dance parties

Villagers are encouraged to nominate their streets for the special events that will benefit first responders and healthcare providers.
Read more
Crime

Man charged with DUI after eating marijuana during Summerfield traffic stop

A Gainesville man who was stopped in Summerfield for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and admitted to eating marijuana to hide it from a Marion County sheriff’s deputy is behind bars.
Read more
News

69 Villagers test positive for COVID-19 along with 2-year-old in Marion County

The number of Villagers suffering from COVID-19 rose to 69 Monday – the same day as a two-year-old was reported positive in Marion County.
Read more

Top Story

News

Villagers comprise more than half of Sumter County’s COVID-19 patients

Villages residents comprise more than half of the COVID-19 cases in Sumter County.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Fish Dinner, Takeout Only

Check out this alligator enjoying a fish dinner at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his amazing photo! Share your local photos...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Quit beating up on Morses over amenity fees

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time to quit beating up on the Morse family over the collection of amenity fees.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Motorcyclist jailed after chase ends in crash on Historic Side of The Villages

A motorcyclist was arrested after a chase ended in a crash on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing gives up on take-out business

A restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing has given up on its fledgling take-out service in the survival of the fittest fight in the era of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Kathleen Theresa Wescott

Kathleen Wescott especially loved her role as Grandma and constantly said how proud she was of all her grandchildren.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,751FansLike
3,423FollowersFollow
2,269FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
75.8 ° F
79 °
73 °
83 %
1.3mph
1 %
Wed
88 °
Thu
72 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
76 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment