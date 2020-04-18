type here...
Donations pour in for Cody’s restaurant manager who lost home in Easter fire

Larry D. Croom

Villagers and other area residents turned out in droves Saturday to help a local restaurant manager who lost everything when her Wildwood mobile home was destroyed by a fire on Easter Sunday.

Cody’s General Manager Mary Recchia, second from left, accepts a donation from the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club on Saturday. Recchia, a single mother of six, lost her Wildwood mobile home and all of her family’s belongings in a fire on Easter Sunday. Also pictured, from left, is Lions Club Secretary Doris Turlo, Cody’s owner/operator Allen Musikantow, Lions Club President Paul Holland and Treasurer Milan Kapel.

Barbara Cain, of the Village of Osceola Hills, hands Cody’s General Manager Mary Recchia a donation on Saturday afternoon.

A steady stream of vehicles could be seen at all three of the Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations in The Villages throughout the afternoon as donations poured in for Mary Recchia, general manager of the Brownwood eatery. The single mother of six also is out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The outpouring from The Villages is just amazing,” said Allen Musikantow, owner/operator of the Cody’s restaurants in Brownwood, Lake Sumter Landing and Mulberry Grove. “Mary has had donations from all over the country. It’s New York and everywhere.”

Mary Recchia, general manager of the Brownwood Cody’s Original Roadhouse, and bartender Brian Mann pack donations into a moving trailer on Saturday that was donated by Travis Long and Richard Brown, owners of Quality Moving Services in Lady Lake.

Recchia said she’s been overwhelmed with the support she’s received since the devastating fire, including a $1,000 check that was presented to her Saturday from the Orange Blossoms Gardens Lions Club.

“The support from people here at The Villages has been amazing,” she said, shortly after receiving the Lions Club’s donation. “You can’t even imagine how people have reached out, especially with everything going on in the world right now. These people are just so generous.”

Cody’s bartender Brian Mann collects donations Saturday from Jane Miller, of the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle.

Brian Mann, a bartender at the Brownwood Cody’s restaurant, has spearheaded the fundraisers and collection drives for Recchia, including a GoFundMe account that by late Saturday afternoon had reached $35,153 in donations from 465 people. He also labeled Saturday’s donation drive as amazing and said he can’t thank Villagers and other area residents enough for their immense support.

“I’ve never seen a fundraising drive and donation drive ever in my life that matches this,” said Mann, who is housing Recchia and her three youngest children at his residence. “My house is already full and her girlfriend’s house is already full of stuff that we’ve been going and picking up and people have dropped off. Now, we have three Cody’s locations full of items,” Mann said, while also promising that any extra items received would be donated to others in need.

Dawn Reed, of Leesburg, brought displaced Cody’s General Manager Mary Recchia a lamp and some other items to replace those that were destroyed in a fire on Easter Sunday.

Mann added that the slogan about The Villages being Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is certainly no joke.

“I’m from one of the tightest, greatest communities you’ve ever heard of and this puts it to shame,” he said of his hometown of Miami Springs. “Everyone has come out and just outpoured so much support. It’s truly amazing.”

Mann also was quick to offer praise for Travis Long and Richard Brown, owners of Quality Moving Services in Lady Lake. He said they donated two 10-foot-by-30-foot storage sheds and a 30-foot trailer that quickly was filling up Saturday with donated items.

Brian Mann, Mary Recchia and Travis Long pose together in front Long’s Quality Moving Services trailer on Saturday outside the Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Brownwood. Mann has organized fundraisers and donations drop-offs for Recchia, who lost everything in an Easter Sunday fire that destroyed her mobile home. Long and his partner, Richard Brown, donated the trailer, two storage sheds and a $500 check to help Recchia.

Maggie Lowery, of the Village of McClure, dropped off a donation for Cody’s General Manager Mary Recchia at the Lake Sumter Landing location on Saturday afternoon.

“They dropped the trailer off this morning and they’re picking it up and delivering it to the storage unit free of charge,” he said. “They also shared the donation drop-off with 5,000 people on Facebook.

Long, of Fruitland Park, said like Recchia, he and has family had been through a difficult situation at the beginning of the year. He added that his family members came together and really helped them through the tough time, so he wanted to return the favor to someone else in need.

“I found out about her situation and I fell in love with the idea,” he said. “It started off just donating the storage unit and from there we just kept talking and talking.”

Cody’s server Annette Nesbitt, left, and bartender Christina Lamoreaux manned the collection drive for General Manager Mary Recchia at the eatery’s location in Lake Sumter Landing on Saturday.

Long said he donated the trailer for Saturday’s drive after he found out that Mann was going to have to use a small boat trailer to haul away all of the donated items. He said he also would be giving Recchia a $500 check to help her and her family get back on their feet.

“I have four boys and one on the way,” he said. “Hearing of a single mother doing it all on her own, I just fell in love with the idea of helping her.”

Recchia’s mobile home was deemed a total loss. Neither she nor any of her six children were at home at the time of the blaze, as they were celebrating her son Jacob’s 13th birthday. The mobile home, which included an addition on the back of it, was fully involved in flames when firefighters from The Villages and Sumter County arrived shortly after 1:15 p.m. and the blaze has remained under investigation.

Village of Rio Grande resident Bob Welsh spoke with displaced Cody’s General Manager Mary Recchia at Saturday’s donation drive outside the Brownwood eatery.

