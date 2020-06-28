Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who ripped off Villages Wal-Mart

The Sumter County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in nabbing a bandit who recently targeted the Wal-Mart in The Villages.

The woman, pictured above, is accused of entering the Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza, on May 10 and stealing about $148 worth of merchandise.

The thief was described as a white female in her fifties wearing a flowered dress and glasses with curly blonde hair. She was seen arriving at the store in a white pickup truck with the man pictured above.

Anyone with information about the crime or the woman is asked to contact Detective DeArmond at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477) and reference case number 2645.