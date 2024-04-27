Are they so busy building houses that they stopped caring about golf courses?

Most golf courses south of County Road 466A are in terrible condition and have been for some time.

I attended the first Project Wide Advisory Committee public meeting with this on the agenda. Two residents offered their help in managing the courses, without pay.

Certainly the management contracts ought to be looked at. Are these contractors experienced in course upkeep?

Are they incentivized around managing expenses or quality?

Is it time to bring the work back to Villages employees and management?

With the extremely fast building of homes in the south without much infrastructure and courses to accommodate residents there, it causes overplay at existing course north of State Road 44.

Many questions to be addressed to truly improve the conditions over time.

Get the new courses opened in the south. Shut down courses north of State Road 44 on a rotating basis especially during the summer when play is lowest.

And show all of us that it isn’t all about selling houses as fast as they can at the detriment of lifestyle quality. And residents now have to pay for repair and renovation?

Mr. Schwartz used to walk around Spanish Springs Town Square asking residents what they like and don’t like about the Villages. Is the new regime interested?

Mr. Schwartz is turning in his grave, no doubt.

Conrad Renner is a resident of the Village of LaBelle North.