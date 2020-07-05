Summerfield man jailed after child claims he smacked her with Cheez Whiz can

A Badcock Home Furniture store employee is behind bars after a child claimed he threw a can of Cheez Whiz at her after she urinated on his couch.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies spoke with the child’s mother, who said the child had spent the weekend with 23-year-old Steven Jacob Tyler Binegar. She said her daughter told her about the incident on Monday.

The child told deputies she had urinated on Binegar’s couch and he “became upset.” She said he hit her left lower leg with the can of Cheez Whiz and she started crying. She added that Binegar told her he would hit her again if she didn’t stop crying, the report says, adding that deputies observed two small bruises on the girl’s lower left leg.

A deputy made contact with Binegar at the Badcock Home Furniture store in Belleview, where he works. After being read his rights, Binegar confirmed he was upset because the girl urinated on his couch. He said he spanked her on the buttocks and the can of Cheez Whiz he had in his hand “might” have hit the girl’s leg, the report says.

Binegar was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with domestic child abuse. He was being held on no bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.